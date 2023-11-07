HATE IN MONTREAL: Firebombing Attempted At Shul And Jewish Organization





Montreal Police (SPVM) are investigating an attempted arson at the Congregation Beth Tikvah shul in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, a suburb of Montreal, following a Molotov cocktail on Monday night.

Sabrina Gauthier, a spokesperson for the SPVM, confirmed the attack, reporting that an incendiary device caused minor damage to the shul’s entrance. Pieces of a broken bottle and burn marks were discovered at the scene, as well – the remaining pieces of the homemade explosive used in the attack.

Thankfully, the building was unoccupied at the time, and no one was harmed in the incident.

Gauthier also mentioned that the Federation CJA, a Jewish community organization located across the street from the shul was similarly targeted. A security perimeter was promptly established by the police as part of the crime scene protocol. There have been no arrests thus far.

B’nai Brith Canada, a leading Jewish advocacy group, has condemned the act, labeling it as both “outrageous and appalling.” Henry Topas, the Quebec regional director for B’nai Brith Canada and cantor at Congregation Beth Tikvah, made an urgent plea for authorities to take action, emphasizing the critical need to address anti-Semitic violence.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a message shared on X, expressed his concern over the incident, reiterating his stance that anti-Semitism is abhorrent and must be actively fought against.

The investigation into the attack is being led by the police department’s arson unit, with the possibility of transferring the case to the hate crimes unit if warranted.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)