HATE IN MONTREAL: Shul Targeted With Incendiary Device In Arson Attack For Second Time

A shul in Montreal’s West Island was the target of a suspected arson attack early Wednesday morning, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

Authorities received a 911 call shortly before 3 a.m. reporting a fire on Westpark Street near Roger Pilon Street. The area includes the Beth Tikvah shul, the Hebrew Foundation School, and the Federation CJA’s West Island office. In 2023, YWN reported that the same Shul had been attacked.

“Firefighters extinguished the blaze,” said SPVM spokesperson Véronique Dubuc. “They found at least one incendiary device.”

Witnesses reportedly saw at least one suspect near the scene before the fire began, she added.

The damage was described as minor, with a smashed window and a broken door being the primary impact on the synagogue. Police are also investigating activity near the Federation CJA building, but no damage has been observed at that location.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made. Investigators remain at the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)