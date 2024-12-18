Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

HATE IN MONTREAL: Shul Targeted With Incendiary Device In Arson Attack For Second Time


A shul in Montreal’s West Island was the target of a suspected arson attack early Wednesday morning, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

Authorities received a 911 call shortly before 3 a.m. reporting a fire on Westpark Street near Roger Pilon Street. The area includes the Beth Tikvah shul, the Hebrew Foundation School, and the Federation CJA’s West Island office. In 2023, YWN reported that the same Shul had been attacked. 

“Firefighters extinguished the blaze,” said SPVM spokesperson Véronique Dubuc. “They found at least one incendiary device.”

Witnesses reportedly saw at least one suspect near the scene before the fire began, she added.

The damage was described as minor, with a smashed window and a broken door being the primary impact on the synagogue. Police are also investigating activity near the Federation CJA building, but no damage has been observed at that location.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made. Investigators remain at the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAJOR DEVELOPMENT: Saudi Arabia Drops Demand For Palestinian State To Normalize Ties With Israel

Golani: “We Won’t Allow Syria To Be Used As A Base To Attack Israel”

Hamas Official Confirms The Terror Group Has Dropped Its Demand For A Complete IDF Withdrawal From Gaza

Report: IDF Chopper Lands Near Damascus, Soldiers Conduct 20-Min. Op

AGAIN: Jerusalem Resident Is Arrested For Spying For Iran

Top Russian General Killed In Bombing Assassination In Moscow

H’YD: 2 IDF Soldiers Killed In Building Collapse In Rafah

Katz: “Israel Will Have Military Control Over Gaza, Just Like In Yehuda & Shomron”

SICKENING ANTISEMITISM: London Venue Cancels Benny Friedman Concerts Over His Unabashed Israel Support

MAILBAG: The Shidduch Crisis: A Firsthand Journey Through a Broken Process

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network