Technical Glitch Grounds American Airlines Flights Nationwide


American Airlines flights across the country were disrupted early Tuesday due to a “technical issue,” the airline announced, creating delays for travelers amid the busy holiday season.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that American Airlines requested a ground stop for all its flights as crews worked to resolve the issue.

“We’re currently experiencing a technical issue with all American Airlines flights,” the airline said in a post on X. “Your safety is our utmost priority. Once this is rectified, we’ll have you safely on your way to your destination.”

In response to inquiries from passengers, American Airlines said it could not yet estimate how long the issue would take to resolve. “We don’t have a timeframe, but our teams are working to fix it as quickly as possible,” the airline wrote.

The disruption comes during a record-breaking holiday travel season. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects to screen nearly 40 million passengers between Dec. 19 and Jan. 2 – a 6.2% increase from the previous year.

The FAA lifted the ground stop shortly after 8 AM.

