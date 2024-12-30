BOMBSHELL: Photos Expose Joe Biden’s Direct Ties to Hunter’s Chinese Business Deals 

Explosive new photos show Joe Biden personally meeting with Hunter Biden’s Chinese business associates during his time as vice president, shredding the carefully crafted narrative that he had no involvement in his son’s corrupt overseas dealings.

The images, uncovered by America First Legal through legal action against the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), show then-Vice President Biden introducing Hunter to Chinese President Xi Jinping and then-Vice President Li Yuanchao. Even more damning, Biden is seen posing with Hunter’s business partners from BHR Partners, a Chinese private equity firm intertwined with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“These photos expose the tangled web of connections between Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the Chinese government,” America First Legal said in a scathing press release. “It’s clear that the National Archives, at the request of Biden and Obama’s legal teams, deliberately suppressed these images until after the election to protect the Biden campaign from scrutiny.”

The photos corroborate damning evidence already unearthed by the House Oversight Committee, which found that Hunter Biden arranged for his father to meet BHR executives during their 2013 trip to China. Jonathan Li, CEO of BHR, leveraged this access to secure preferential treatment from U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus – something the committee described as part of Hunter Biden’s broader scheme to sell influence to the highest bidder.

Joe Biden has insisted for years that he had “never spoken to my son about his business dealings.” These photos expose that claim as a brazen lie.

Even Hunter Biden’s own testimony under oath contradicts the president’s public denials. Hunter admitted to introducing his father to Li in the lobby of a hotel during their trip to China. According to Hunter, Biden “shook hands” with Li and may have posed for a photo. Yet, somehow, Biden expects the public to believe he remained blissfully ignorant of who Li was and why the introduction occurred.

But the evidence doesn’t stop there. In a 2017 email obtained by Fox News, Hunter Biden requested keys to his Washington D.C. office for his father and uncle, Jim Biden. The office space was shared with an executive from CEFC, a now-defunct Chinese energy giant with ties to the CCP. In another message from the same year, Hunter emailed CEFC’s chairman, extending “best wishes from the entire Biden family” while pressing for a $10 million wire transfer to “fund and operate” their joint venture.

Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer provided even more damning testimony. Archer revealed to Congress that Hunter placed his father on speakerphone during at least 20 meetings with business associates. Archer described how Joe Biden’s involvement was crucial to their business strategy – because his very presence “sold the brand” and opened doors otherwise closed to ordinary businessmen.

Let that sink in: The sitting President of the United States allowed his family to exploit his position to enrich themselves by cozying up to Chinese elites.

This isn’t just a political scandal – it’s a national security crisis. Hunter Biden’s dealings with BHR Partners secured him a lucrative 10% stake in the Chinese firm. And who owns BHR? The Bank of China – directly controlled by the CCP.

It’s not just photos. Emails obtained by America First Legal show that Hunter Biden was more than willing to introduce Chinese business contacts to top CCP officials. In one email exchange from 2014, Hunter discussed setting up meetings between BHR executives and C.H. Tung, a high-ranking CCP official and former Hong Kong governor. Tung, incidentally, sat next to Hunter during a formal dinner in Beijing honoring Vice President Biden.

Hunter, of course, was “happy” to oblige – because selling access to his father was his primary business model.

Why are we only learning about these photos now? Because the Biden administration, with the help of NARA and the Obama legal team, buried them. Only after relentless litigation did these images finally see the light of day.

Benjamin Weingarten, editor at Real Clear Politics, called the delayed release of the photos a “cover-up” and slammed the Biden family’s ties to the CCP as “blatant corruption.”

“These photos are more than just embarrassing – they are undeniable evidence that Joe Biden’s denials about his son’s business are outright lies,” Weingarten wrote.

Fox News previously requested seating charts from the 2013 Beijing dinner, where Hunter sat next to top Chinese officials. The White House refused to provide any details. Why? Because the truth is far uglier than the Biden administration wants the public to know.

Adding fuel to the fire, President Biden issued a sweeping pardon for Hunter Biden earlier this month, covering any crimes his son may have committed dating back to 2014.

“Today, I signed a pardon for my son,” Biden said in a shockingly defensive statement. “Hunter has been unfairly targeted, and I won’t stand by while my family is attacked.”

Translation: Biden knows the evidence against Hunter is insurmountable – and he is using the full power of the presidency to shield his son from facing justice.

Michael Ding, counsel for America First Legal, condemned the pardon. “Joe Biden’s blanket pardon is a desperate and transparent attempt to bury the truth,” Ding said. “But the American people deserve answers – and we will not stop until the full scope of this corruption is exposed.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)