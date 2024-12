A large crowd gathered in front of the Eiffel Tower for the lighting of the fifth Chanukah candle.

This special event, held for over 30 years and now a cherished tradition, was attended by many prominent figures, including the head of the Consistoire, the Chief Rabbi of Paris, and Israel’s Ambassador to France.

The unique ceremony is organized by the Chabad House of Paris, under the leadership of Rabbi Mendy Azimov.

Photo credit: Mordechai Lubetsky