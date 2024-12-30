Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH AND ENJOY! Ishay Ribo’s Sold-Out Performance In NYC Last Night


Watch and enjoy the attached videos from Ishay Ribo’s performance last night, the 5th night of Chanukah.

Ribo’s second New York performance on Chanukah’s 6th night (tonight!), December 30th, will feature separate seating for men and women, enabling every segment of the Jewish community to enjoy the record-breaking artist’s signature evenings of unifying music.

There are still some tickets available – (men only) so buy them now by clicking here!

Ribo’s tour culminates with performances at Miami’s Fillmore on the 8th night and Punta del Este, Uruguay on January 5th.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



