Israel’s Population Reaches 10 Million Despite Record Emigration In 2024


Israel’s population exceeded 10 million in 2024, but the year also saw a sharp rise in emigration, with 82,700 Israelis moving abroad, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) reported.

By the end of 2024, Israel’s population stood at 10.027 million, including 7.7 million Jews, 2.1 million Arab Israelis, and 216,000 foreign residents. However, population growth slowed to 1.1%, down from 1.6% in 2023, largely due to the surge in Israelis leaving the country.

Despite the departures, 23,800 Israelis returned home during the year, and 32,800 new immigrants arrived, though immigration dropped by 15,000 compared to 2023.

Israel recorded 181,000 births and 51,400 deaths in 2024.

