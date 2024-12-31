Average Charedi Family Size Dropped To 43-Year Low In 2024, Internet Usage Skyrocketed

A new annual report from the Charedi Institute for Public Affairs, led by Dr. Eitan Regev and Yehudit Miletsky, has found that Israel’s charedi population has grown to 1.26 million, constituting 12.5% of the country’s residents. However, the average family size has reached a 43-year low of 6.1 children, prompting researchers to adjust demographic projections. By 2065, charedim are now expected to make up 20-22% of Israel’s population, lower than previously anticipated.

A quiet migration trend is reshaping community dynamics, with long-standing charedi centers experiencing a large number of departures. Yerushalayim has seen 75,000 charedi residents relocate, while 42,000 have left Bnei Brak. In contrast, Beit Shemesh has absorbed 40,000 new charedi residents, and peripheral cities across Israel are witnessing increased charedi settlement.

The report highlights key economic shifts. Home ownership among charedim has declined for the first time in seven years, falling from 69% to 65%, while mortgage-holding has risen to 43%. The average charedi home purchase price has surged by 14% to NIS 1.6 million, with monthly mortgage payments climbing by 11% to NIS 3,840.

Employment data reveals a complex picture. Employment rates for young charedi women (aged 20-24) have soared to 89%. For young charedi men, employment has tripled since 2005, reaching 30%, while the overall employment rate for charedi men stands at 54%. Despite these gains, wage disparities between charedi and non-charedi men continue to widen. However, charedi women now earn 11% more per hour than their male counterparts.

There are also positive economic indicators. Between 2014 and 2022, average household income from work rose by 57% among charedim, outpacing the 46% growth seen in non-charedi Jewish households. Poverty rates within the charedi community have dropped from 53% to 39%.

Internet usage among charedim has nearly doubled since 2014, reaching 71%. However, social media adoption remains limited, with only 39% using WhatsApp compared to 88% of non-charedi Jews.

“These findings reflect profound changes within charedi society,” said Eli Paley, founder of the Charedi Institute. “Economic pressures are driving fundamental lifestyle adjustments, further accelerated by the Israel-Gaza conflict.”

Professor Shai Stern, the Institute’s director, highlighted the broader implications: “Israel is at a pivotal moment in its relationship with the charedi community. These insights are vital for crafting informed policies and ensuring long-term planning to address shared societal challenges.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)