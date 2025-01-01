NEW YEAR’S HORROR: Terrorist Rams Vehicle Into Crowd In New Orleans, Killing At Least 12 And Injuring Dozens

At least twelve people were killed and 26 others injured after a pickup truck plowed into a crowd in New Orleans’ bustling tourist district in the early hours of New Year’s Day. The driver, after ramming into pedestrians, exited the vehicle and began firing a gun, prompting police to return fire, killing the suspect.

Nola Ready, the city’s official disaster preparedness agency, confirmed the incident in a statement, initially describing it as a “mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street.”

Later, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell officially declared the incident an act of terrorism, noting the driver opening fire on people following the ramming, and adding that four police officers were among those shot.

The attack occurred in the French Quarter, a vibrant nightlife hub popular among tourists and locals celebrating the holiday. Graphic video footage from the scene captured the chaotic aftermath, showing injured victims on the ground as bystanders scrambled to provide aid.

Witnesses described the horrifying moments leading up to the shooting. “All I seen was a truck slamming into everyone on the left side of Bourbon sidewalk,” Kevin Garcia, 22, told CNN. “A body came flying at me,” he recounted, adding that gunshots followed the initial impact.

