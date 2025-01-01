Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

New York Employers Must Now Offer Paid Medical Leave During Pregnancy

FILE - The New York Capitol stands in Albany, N.Y., June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

Pregnant New Yorkers will be entitled to at least 20 hours of paid leave to attend prenatal medical appointments under a law that took effect Wednesday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said the policy makes New York the first state in the country to offer paid leave for prenatal care.

All pregnant workers in the private sector are eligible for the paid time off. Workers can schedule the paid leave for pregnancy-related medical appointments such as physical examinations, end of pregnancy care and fertility treatments, among other things.

Hochul pushed for the measure in the state’s last legislative session as a way to help reduce maternal and infant deaths in New York.

“No pregnant woman in New York should be forced to choose between a paycheck and a check-up — and that’s why I pushed to create the nation’s first paid prenatal leave policy,” Hochul said in a statement last month.

Employers are forbidden from requesting medical information when a worker requests the prenatal paid leave. The policy is separate from any other paid sick leave offered by an employer. Spouses of pregnant women are not eligible for the prenatal leave.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Israeli Delegation To Travel To Guatemala, Aid Local Authorities With Lev Tahor Victims

STAGGERING: Chaverim of Rockland Sets New Record by Responding to 64,135 Calls in 2024

LAS VEGAS: Police Believe Cybertruck Explosion Outside Trump Hotel Was Likely A Terror Attack

Gallant Resigns From The Knesset, Attacks Netanyahu & Katz

BDE: Eishes Chaver: Rebbetzin Bergman, A’H, HaRav Shach’s Daughter, Is Nifteres

2 Israelis Injured In New Orleans Terror Attack, 1 Seriously

UPDATE: Shamsud Din Jabbar Identified As New Orleans Terrorist; ISIS Flag Found With Explosives In Pickup Truck

REVEALED: Israel’s Daring Secret Raid On Underground Iranian Missile Facility

Report: Hamas Regained Civilian Control, Recruited 10K New Terrorists

TEHILLIM: Pallet Of Cinder Blocks Fall On Yeshiva Bochur In Yerushalayim, Seriously Injuring Him

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network