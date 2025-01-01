WRONG VEHICLE FOR TERROR: Musk’s Cybertruck Shielded Trump Hotel From Devastating Attack, Police Reveal [VIDEO]

Las Vegas police have released new footage of the Cybertruck explosion that took place outside the Trump Hotel on Wednesday, revealing that explosive devices in the truck’s rear compartment were detonated but the strength and unique design of the Tesla Cybertruck prevented what could have been catastrophic damage to the hotel.

In a press briefing, Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department praised the vehicle’s resilience. “The explosion went up and out,” McMahill explained. “I have to thank Elon Musk, specifically. He gave us quite a bit of additional information regarding how the vehicle was locked after it exploded, as well as video from Tesla’s charging stations.”

According to McMahill, the Cybertruck’s armored build contained the force of the blast, channeling it vertically through the vehicle’s frame and limiting the destruction to the immediate area. “The fact that this was a Cybertruck really limited the damage that occurred inside the valet. Most of the blast went up through the truck and out,” he said.

In a social media post on X, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to the incident, highlighting the vehicle’s unexpected role in thwarting further destruction. “The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards,” Musk wrote.

Remarkably, the glass doors of the Trump Hotel lobby remained intact following the explosion, a testament to the Cybertruck’s blast-dampening effect. “The glass doors at the Trump hotel were not even broken,” McMahill noted.

While investigations into the perpetrators and possible link to the New Orleans terror attack, authorities are crediting the Cybertruck with preventing significant loss of life and property damage.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)