Tesla Cybertruck Bursts into Flames Outside Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, Stirring Conspiracy Theories

A Tesla Cybertruck caught fire outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, igniting a wave of speculation and conspiracy theories across social media. The incident comes on the heels of a terror attack in New Orleans earlier today, raising eyebrows given Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s close advisory relationship with President-elect Donald Trump.

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire broke out in the hotel’s covered entrance, prompting an immediate response from the Las Vegas Fire Department. Emergency crews quickly extinguished the flames, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The event spurred commentary from prominent figures and fueled online discussions. Eric Daughtery, a pro-Trump journalist, took to Twitter to question the timing and location of the incident. “I see Tesla vehicles and Cybertrucks literally every day where I live in Florida. I guess they only decide to start blowing up when they get near a president-elect’s property. Interesting,” he wrote.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, also addressed the incident, posting on X: “Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas. The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism.”

Social media erupted with theories linking the fire to potential threats or sabotage, though no evidence has emerged to substantiate these claims. Some commenters pointed to the broader political climate and Musk’s outspoken support of the incoming administration as possible motives for foul play.

Authorities have yet to provide official details on the origin of the fire, but they emphasized that investigations are ongoing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)