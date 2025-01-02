Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Deputy Chief Richie Taylor Lights World’s Largest Menorah in Chanukah Tribute


On the 7th night of Chanukah, NYPD Deputy Chief Richie Taylor lit the World’s Largest Menorah on 5th Avenue in Grand Army Plaza in Manhattan as hundreds of spectators cheered him on. Chief Taylor spoke about the miracle of Chanukah and the meaningfulness of coming together and bringing light into the world.

This year’s Menorah lightings are dedicated to the memory of Rabbi Shmuel M. Butman who first placed the Menorah on 5th Avenue in 1977. Through Rabbi Butman’s efforts, the Menorah became a symbol of Jewish pride and unity, gaining international recognition, including a feature on the front page of The New York Times.

The menorah is organized by Rabbi Butman’s children, Rabbis Velvl Butman and Yossi Butman, who continue their father’s legacy.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: IDF Declassifies Video Of Special Forces Raid On Iranian Missile Facility In Syria

Israeli Delegation To Travel To Guatemala, Aid Local Authorities With Lev Tahor Victims

STAGGERING: Chaverim of Rockland Sets New Record by Responding to 64,135 Calls in 2024

LAS VEGAS: Police Believe Cybertruck Explosion Outside Trump Hotel Was Likely A Terror Attack

Gallant Resigns From The Knesset, Attacks Netanyahu & Katz

BDE: Eishes Chaver: Rebbetzin Bergman, A’H, HaRav Shach’s Daughter, Is Nifteres

2 Israelis Injured In New Orleans Terror Attack, 1 Seriously

UPDATE: Shamsud Din Jabbar Identified As New Orleans Terrorist; ISIS Flag Found With Explosives In Pickup Truck

REVEALED: Israel’s Daring Secret Raid On Underground Iranian Missile Facility

Report: Hamas Regained Civilian Control, Recruited 10K New Terrorists

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network