Deputy Chief Richie Taylor Lights World’s Largest Menorah in Chanukah Tribute

On the 7th night of Chanukah, NYPD Deputy Chief Richie Taylor lit the World’s Largest Menorah on 5th Avenue in Grand Army Plaza in Manhattan as hundreds of spectators cheered him on. Chief Taylor spoke about the miracle of Chanukah and the meaningfulness of coming together and bringing light into the world.

This year’s Menorah lightings are dedicated to the memory of Rabbi Shmuel M. Butman who first placed the Menorah on 5th Avenue in 1977. Through Rabbi Butman’s efforts, the Menorah became a symbol of Jewish pride and unity, gaining international recognition, including a feature on the front page of The New York Times.

The menorah is organized by Rabbi Butman’s children, Rabbis Velvl Butman and Yossi Butman, who continue their father’s legacy.