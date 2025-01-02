Saudi Arabia Executes Six Iranians for Drug Trafficking, Sparking Diplomatic Tensions with Tehran

Saudi Arabia executed six Iranian nationals for drug trafficking, intensifying diplomatic tensions with Iran as the two countries continue efforts to rebuild strained relations.

The executions follow a record year for capital punishment in the kingdom, with at least 338 executions carried out in 2024, according to an AFP tally. This figure reflects a sharp increase from the 170 recorded in 2023, surpassing previous highs documented by Amnesty International.

The six Iranians were convicted of smuggling hashish into Saudi Arabia and executed in the Gulf city of Dammam after their appeal had been rejected by the Supreme Court. While the exact date of the executions was not disclosed, the Saudi government defended the action, citing adherence to Islamic law and the need to protect society from the dangers of narcotics.

In response, Iran summoned the Saudi ambassador in Tehran to lodge a formal protest, calling the executions “unacceptable” and a violation of international norms. Iranian Foreign Ministry official Mojtaba Shasti Karimi criticized Saudi Arabia for failing to notify Iran in advance, and saying that the actions contradicted recent efforts to foster judicial cooperation.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that a delegation would be dispatched to Riyadh to address the issue directly. “The executions stand in stark contrast to the spirit of reconciliation that has marked recent relations between our two nations,” Karimi said.

Saudi Arabia and Iran, regional rivals for decades, restored diplomatic ties in March 2023 following a China-brokered agreement, ending a seven-year freeze after the kingdom severed relations in 2016.

Saudi Arabia’s use of capital punishment has drawn increasing international criticism, particularly for drug-related offenses. At least 117 of the executions carried out in 2024 involved convicted drug traffickers. This spike follows the 2022 decision to end a temporary moratorium on executing individuals for non-violent drug offenses.

Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have condemned the surge. In September, over 30 international and Arab human rights groups denounced the rise in executions, highlighting the disproportionate targeting of foreign nationals.

Foreigners accounted for 129 of the 338 executions last year, including nationals from Yemen, Pakistan, Egypt, Syria, Nigeria, Jordan, and Ethiopia.

Saudi Arabia has become a significant market for captagon, an illegal amphetamine that has flooded the region. The drug trade exploded during Syria’s civil war, where captagon production flourished. Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime last month, Saudi authorities have increased efforts to curtail trafficking.

The kingdom launched a high-profile anti-drug campaign in 2023, resulting in numerous raids and arrests. Officials argue that harsh penalties, including capital punishment, are necessary to deter criminal activity and protect public safety.

Saudi Arabia’s execution practices continue to attract global attention. In March 2022, the kingdom executed 81 individuals in a single day for terrorism-related offenses, drawing widespread condemnation.

According to Amnesty International, only China and Iran executed more people than Saudi Arabia in 2023. The organization’s 2024 report is expected to further highlight Saudi Arabia’s expanding use of the death penalty.

