WATCH: Incoming Border Czar Homan Pushes for Venezuela Deportation Agreement

Tom Homan, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for “border czar,” is signaling a tough stance on immigration as he prepares to take office, expressing hopes for a new deportation agreement with Venezuela. Homan suggested that Trump will pursue negotiations similar to past arrangements with El Salvador and Mexico, ensuring that Venezuelan nationals who face deportation are returned directly to their country of origin.

“We’ve got to put the safety of the American people first,” he said, underscoring the administration’s intent to enforce immigration laws more aggressively.

If Venezuela refuses to cooperate, Homan indicated that deportations would continue regardless. “They’re still going to be deported, they’re just going to be deported to a different country,” he explained, suggesting that alternative destinations could be sought to avoid releasing individuals into the U.S.

Trump’s previous agreements with Central American countries involved leveraging economic aid and diplomatic pressure to secure cooperation in accepting deported citizens. These agreements were touted by the Trump administration as crucial steps in curbing illegal immigration and expediting the deportation process.

Venezuela, however, presents a more complex challenge. Under Nicolás Maduro’s regime, relations between Caracas and Washington have been strained, with diplomatic recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaidó further complicating negotiations. Despite this, Homan remains optimistic that progress can be made, highlighting Trump’s track record in pushing for strict immigration policies.

