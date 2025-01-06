BMG Holds Hanachas Even Hapina For New Apartment Building Complex Near Yeshiva [VIDEOS]

Beth Medrash Govoha (BMG) held a Hanachas Even Hapina ceremony on Monday for its new apartment building complex, set to rise on 36 acres purchased from Georgian Court University. The milestone signals the start of construction for apartment buildings that will exclusively house kollel yungeleit.

The Lakewood Township Planning Board approved BMG’s ambitious plans in March 2023. The yeshiva plans to construct six apartment buildings, each containing 100 units, totaling 600 apartments. The buildings will include playgrounds and amenities tailored to accommodate yeshiva families.

The project, located just past GCU’s main gate on 9th Street, will also feature a dedicated childcare center with 99 parking spaces. Overall, the campus will provide nearly 1,200 parking spots, including 90 electric vehicle charging stations.

Critical infrastructure extensions are part of the plans, with Carey Street set to stretch westward and Cedarview Street extended southward to improve access to the new campus.

The apartments will exclusively house BMG talmidim, as permitted by Lakewood’s Planned Educational Campus ordinance, which enables such developments without requiring zoning variances.

Full-scale construction is slated to begin in the coming months.