FLATBUSH: Gunman On The Loose After Violent Carjacking Spree


A suspect is on the run after a series of attempted carjackings, including one successful armed carjacking that ended in a crash in Flatbush.

The Flatbush Scoop reported that the incident began on East 18th Street between Quentin Road and Avenue R, where the suspect carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint. A short time later, the stolen car was found crashed a few blocks away on East 16th Street, also between Quentin Road and Avenue R.

Following the crash, the suspect attempted two additional carjackings at gunpoint on East 15th and East 16th Streets. Both attempts were unsuccessful, and the suspect fled the scene.

In response, NYPD Aviation has been deployed to assist in the search for the perpetrator. Officers from the NYPD and volunteers from Flatbush Shomrim are actively investigating and conducting a wide-scale search of the area.

