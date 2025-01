The Viznitzer Rebbetzin of Monsey, daughter of the revered Harav Eluzer Meisels of Uhel ZT”L, is currently in critical condition and has been unwell for several months. The Rebbetzin has been hospitalized, and her situation remains serious she’s currently in Mount Sinai Hospital.

Klal Yisroel is asked to be Misplalel for Rebbitzin Miriam Bas Raizel For A Refuah Shelaima