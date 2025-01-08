TOTAL DESTRUCTION:2 Dead, Many Injured, More Than 1,000 Homes Burned [VIDEOS]

At least two people are dead and many more injured as several fires broke out across Southern California amid historically dry and windy conditions.

Tens of thousands were evacuated as more than 5,000 acres burned in the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles. The Eaton Fire — which broke out miles away from the Palisades Fire, in Altadena, California — had grown to 2,227 acres with 0% containment. The Hurst Fire, meanwhile, erupted and spread northeast of San Fernando, California, burning at least 500 acres.

California officials urged residents to follow evacuation orders to keep themselves and first responders out of danger as the fires continue to grow.

“There is nothing worth your life,” LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a press conference Wednesday.

Trump statement on California wildfires blatsts CA Governor Gavin Newsom.

All residents of Los Angeles County are in danger, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Chief, as the National Weather Service has predicted a continued Red Flag weather event with strong winds and low humidity across the area.

Total destruction in Malibu. These were beachfront homes on Pacific Coast Highway.

Major parts of Pacific Palisades has essentially been wiped off the map as the sun rises in Los Angeles. Hundreds of homes and businesses have been turned to ash. And the fire is still 0% contained.

A woman reveals that her 90-year-old parents, who have lived in the same home for 75 years, recently had their fire insurance canceled just before wildfires swept through Southern California. She says she’s now left to protect the property on her own.

