Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Amazon Is Ending Its ‘Try Before You Buy’ Option For Prime members

FILE - Amazon packages move along a conveyor at an Amazon warehouse facility, Dec. 17, 2019, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Amazon is saying goodbye to “Try Before You Buy.”

The service, which allowed Amazon’s Prime members to try on select clothing items, shoes and accessories at home before completing a purchase, is set to wind down in the coming weeks. The last day eligible customers can place orders using the subscriber benefit is Jan. 31, the company confirmed.

Under the service, Prime members can order up to six select apparel items on a trial basis. Customers then have seven days after receiving the merchandise to return any unwanted items without being charged.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson cited the program’s limited reach and the growing use of improve sizing recommendations powered by artificial intelligence on the e-commerce platform.

“Given the combination of Try Before You Buy only scaling to a limited number of items and customers increasingly using our new AI-powered features like virtual try-on, personalized size recommendations, review highlights, and improved size charts to make sure they find the right fit, we’re phasing out the Try Before You Buy option,” the spokesperson said.

Seattle-based Amazon first began testing its trying before buying offering under the name Prime Wardrobe in 2017, and the program officially launched in 2018.

As more people shop online and take advantage of generous return policies, Amazon and other retail companies have worked to reduce shipping fees, processing time and other ballooning costs from returned products.

Amazon said Monday that customers still will be able to get free returns across its apparel department and that phasing out Try Before You Buy would give shoppers a simpler experience with a bigger selection and faster delivery.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Maariv: “Hamas Dream Deal” Allows It To Rebuild Itself, Encourages Further Abductions

HEARTBREAKING: Hostages’ Relatives Accuse Gov’t Of Making “Schindler’s List”

75% Back Public Mask Ban Across New York State Amid Rising Hate Crimes

WOW! Mezamrim Choir Member Now Sings The Song of All Songs – MUST SEE VIDEO!

Katz Outlines Chareidi Draft Law: Sanctions On Lomdei Torah, 50% Of Bnei Yeshivos Drafted Within 7 Years

Ben Gvir Admits Blocking Hostage Deal In The Past, Calls On Smotrich To Leave Government With Him

Report: Hamas Accepts Deal Draft, Final Deal May Be Clinched Today

BDE: Chief Rabbi Of Turkey, Chacham Yitzchak Chaleva, Z’tl, Passes Away

NEIS! 4-Meter Shrapnel Piece From Houthi Missile Pierces Roof Of Jerusalem Area Home, No Injuries

Poll Projections Show Andrew Cuomo Crushing Eric Adams And Everyone Else In Potential Mayoral Bid

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network