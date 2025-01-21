Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

🔥POTENTIALLY EXPLOSIVE! Tucker Carlson Interviews NYC Mayor Eric Adams


In a bold move to appeal to President Donald Trump, NYC Mayor Eric Adams sat down for an interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, set to air Tuesday at 6 p.m. on Carlson’s network. The mayor, who has faced mounting criticism from within his party, defended his stance in a preview shared on X:

“People often say, ‘you don’t sound like a Democrat, and you seem to have left the party,’” Adams said. “No, the party left me, and it left working-class people.”

Adams’ spokespeople did not publicize the interview or list it on his daily schedule. Kayla Mamelak Altus, the mayor’s spokesperson, explained that interviews airing only on social media are typically excluded from the schedule.

This interview follows Adams’ recent visit to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach just three days before Trump assumed the presidency. The mayor described their meeting as focused on New York’s future.

“President Trump and I had a productive conversation about New York’s needs and what’s best for our city,” Adams said in a statement. “To be clear, we did not discuss my legal case, and those who suggest the mayor of the largest city in the nation shouldn’t meet with the incoming president to discuss our city’s priorities because … we’re from different parties clearly care more about politics than people.”

Adams also attended Trump’s inauguration, further highlighting his willingness to engage across party lines amid ongoing speculation about his political future and Trump’s potential offer of a pardon for Adams’ federal indictment on corruption charges.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TERROR IN TEL AVIV: Multiple People Stabbed, Terrorist Shot Dead; Was Carrying US Green Card

The Chassidish Bochur Who Davened For Emily Damari’s Release Every Day

HOPE IN THE DARK: Four More Female Israeli Hostages To Be Freed From Hamas Captivity On Shabbos

Hatzalah Cleveland Has Officially Launched Their 24/7 Emergency Medical Services

Major European Airlines To Resume Flights To Israel, American Airlines Continue Boycott

Police Officer Who Shot 2 Israelis Questioned Under Warning, Released To House Arrest

IDF Chief Of Staff & Head Of Southern Command Resign: “Oct. 7 Failure Will Accompany Me As Long As I Live”

OPERATION IRON WALL: IDF Launches War Against Terror Groups In Jenin

1ST DAY: Trump Lifts Limits On Arms Sales To Israel; Revokes Sanctions On Israelis; Restores Sanctions On ICC

TRUMP EFFECT? Hamas Backtracks On Delaying 2nd Phase Of Hostage Release Deal

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network