🔥POTENTIALLY EXPLOSIVE! Tucker Carlson Interviews NYC Mayor Eric Adams

In a bold move to appeal to President Donald Trump, NYC Mayor Eric Adams sat down for an interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, set to air Tuesday at 6 p.m. on Carlson’s network. The mayor, who has faced mounting criticism from within his party, defended his stance in a preview shared on X:

“People often say, ‘you don’t sound like a Democrat, and you seem to have left the party,’” Adams said. “No, the party left me, and it left working-class people.”

Adams’ spokespeople did not publicize the interview or list it on his daily schedule. Kayla Mamelak Altus, the mayor’s spokesperson, explained that interviews airing only on social media are typically excluded from the schedule.

This interview follows Adams’ recent visit to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach just three days before Trump assumed the presidency. The mayor described their meeting as focused on New York’s future.

“President Trump and I had a productive conversation about New York’s needs and what’s best for our city,” Adams said in a statement. “To be clear, we did not discuss my legal case, and those who suggest the mayor of the largest city in the nation shouldn’t meet with the incoming president to discuss our city’s priorities because … we’re from different parties clearly care more about politics than people.”

Adams also attended Trump’s inauguration, further highlighting his willingness to engage across party lines amid ongoing speculation about his political future and Trump’s potential offer of a pardon for Adams’ federal indictment on corruption charges.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)