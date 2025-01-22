Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
ISIS TERROR THWARTED: Moroccan Man Arrested In Naples, Italy Over Violent Attack Planned Against Jewish Community


Authorities in Naples have arrested a 30-year-old Moroccan man on terrorism charges, including affiliation with ISIS and plotting violent acts against the city’s Jewish community, the Polizia di Stato announced on Wednesday. The suspect faces charges of “international terrorism of Islamic origin” and “subversion of the democratic order.”

The arrest followed an operation led by Naples’ Digos division and coordinated by the city’s Public Prosecutor’s Office Anti-Terrorism Working Group, with assistance from the Central Directorate for Preventive Police. Investigators uncovered evidence linking the man to ISIS and his online promotion of extremist content.

Officials revealed that the suspect had been planning violent actions targeting the Jewish community in Naples, including acquiring a knife as part of his intentions.

Further searches were conducted on individuals connected to the suspect, although details of their involvement have not yet been disclosed.

Of note, the terrorist who carried out a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, where six people were injured, was also Moroccan. The attacker in that case had been residing in the United States after obtaining a green card through a diversity visa program.

