CNN CRUMBLING: Network Axing Hundreds As New Leadership Signals Dramatic Turnaround

CNN is reportedly preparing to lay off hundreds of employees as part of a sweeping restructuring plan under its new CEO, Mark Thompson. The layoffs, expected to be announced on Thursday, come as the network pivots to focus on building a global digital audience and streamlining its operations, according to CNBC.

The move will impact multiple departments, with potential cost-saving measures including relocating some productions from New York and Washington to Atlanta, where operations are less expensive. The layoffs are part of a broader effort by CNN, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, to lower production costs, consolidate teams, and revamp its linear TV lineup while expanding digital subscription offerings.

CNN is not the only media outlet facing cuts. NBC News is reportedly planning layoffs later this week, though the number of affected employees is expected to be fewer than 50. Earlier this month, The Washington Post announced it would cut approximately 4% of its workforce, while the Associated Press revealed in November that it would reduce its workforce by about 8%.

The layoffs come just days after Thompson, the former BBC and New York Times executive, held a series of virtual editorial meetings to outline a new approach to CNN’s coverage. Thompson urged top on-air personalities, including Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper, to adopt a more measured tone in their reporting on former President Donald Trump.

During a Sunday meeting, Thompson emphasized that CNN should avoid relitigating Trump’s past legal controversies, such as his convictions for falsifying business documents tied to the alleged Stormy Daniels hush money payment. Instead, he encouraged staff to approach coverage of Trump’s second term with an open mind, focusing on the future rather than the past.

Thompson reportedly advised against editorializing or expressing personal outrage, a significant departure from CNN’s historically critical stance toward Trump during his first term. “He made it clear that he did not want the coverage to relitigate the past,” wrote Status reporter Oliver Darcy. Thompson also emphasized the importance of balancing “tough-minded” reporting with “fair-minded” journalism.

During a follow-up meeting on Tuesday, Virginia Moseley, CNN’s executive editor, acknowledged the challenges ahead, joking that the network was “out of practice” in managing the relentless news cycle Trump generates. Thompson’s strategy represents a shift from the approach of former CNN boss Jeff Zucker, whose leadership was marked by a combative relationship with Trump.

CNN has faced mounting challenges in the ratings race, trailing behind competitors MSNBC and Fox News. For example, Fox News dominated viewership during Trump’s recent inauguration, drawing 10.3 million viewers between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET, far surpassing other networks.

Thompson’s push for a fresh editorial approach is seen as a bid to rebuild CNN’s reputation and recapture audience trust. However, the impending layoffs signal the significant challenges the network faces as it seeks to adapt to a rapidly changing media landscape.

A CNN spokesperson declined to comment on the layoffs or the editorial strategy shift. Staff reactions to the changes remain muted, with reports indicating that no one raised questions during the virtual meetings, signaling clear but unchallenged leadership directives.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)