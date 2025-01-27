Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
BD”E: Petirah Of Harav Shlomo Isaacson Zt”l, Rav Of K’hal Bais Dovid And KOA Rav Hamachshir


It is with great regret that YWN informs you of the petirah of Rav Shlomo Isaacson Zt”l, the rav of K’hal Beis Dovid in Passaic and Rav Hamachshir of KOA. Rav Shlomo’s leadership and dedication to his kehillah and klal Yisrael left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

Rav Shlomo zt”l is survived by his wife, Rebbetzin Rochel Isaacson (née Eichenstein), their eight children—all of whom are married—and numerous grandchildren. His legacy of Torah, chesed, and avodas Hashem will continue to inspire the many lives he touched.

The levayah will take place today, at 5:00 PM, at K’hal Beis Dovid, located at 72 Ascension Street in Passaic. Kevurah is scheduled for approximately 8:00 PM at Floral Park Cemetery, Bobo Chelka, 104 Deans Rhode Hall Road, Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

