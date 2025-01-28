Man Arrested At Capitol, Was Targeting Johnson, Hegseth, Others

U.S. Capitol Police arrested a Massachusetts man near the Capitol on Monday, alleging he planned to assassinate House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The suspect, Ryan English, reportedly traveled from Massachusetts to Washington, D.C., with the intent to carry out his plot. Court documents reveal that English turned himself in to a Capitol Police officer near the south door of the Capitol building.

Upon searching English, officers found a folding knife and two Molotov cocktails made from 50-milliliter Absolut vodka bottles with gray cloth affixed to the tops. A green lighter was also discovered in his pocket.

A subsequent search of his vehicle uncovered a larger bottle of Smirnoff 100-proof vodka and a sweatshirt with its sleeves cut off. Investigators noted the cloth matched the material used on the Molotov cocktails.

Prosecutors say English initially targeted Hegseth, Speaker Johnson, and the Heritage Foundation but altered his plans en route, focusing on Bessent after learning his confirmation vote was scheduled for Monday.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)