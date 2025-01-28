Senate Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, blocked a Republican-led bill on Tuesday that would sanction the International Criminal Court (ICC) for targeting Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over alleged war crimes.

The legislation, which passed the House earlier this year with the support of 42 Democrats, fell short of the 60 votes needed in the Senate to advance, with only Sen. John Fetterman breaking party ranks to vote alongside Republicans.

Schumer, who has often referred to himself as a “Shomer Yisroel,” drew sharp criticism for his opposition to the bill and acting more like a “Shomer Yishmoel,” prioritizing those who seek to undermine Israel over the Jewish state itself. Schumer lousily defended the move, claiming the bill was “poorly drafted” and would “undermine its primary goal.”

The proposed sanctions would target ICC officials involved in investigations or prosecutions of U.S. or allied officials, including revoking visas, blocking entry to the U.S., and freezing financial transactions. Republicans, including sponsors Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), argued the ICC’s actions against Israel are illegitimate and pose a significant threat to U.S. sovereignty and allied nations.

Despite the measure’s narrow focus on protecting U.S. and Israeli officials, Senate Democrats claimed the bill’s language was overly broad and could unintentionally harm American companies providing services to the ICC. Critics countered that these objections were baseless and a thinly veiled excuse to avoid supporting Israel during a critical time in the Gaza conflict.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, argued that the bill could “harden the court’s position” and damage U.S. interests. However, her attempts to negotiate changes with Cotton were reportedly dismissed, with the Republican senator maintaining that the bill’s scope was appropriate.

The vote has exposed deep divisions within the Democratic Party on issues related to Israel. While 45 House Democrats supported the legislation when it was reintroduced earlier this month, Senate Democrats have taken a markedly different stance, signaling growing tension over the party’s approach to Israel and the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Republicans blasted the decision, with many accusing Democrats of abandoning Israel. “This isn’t about protecting American or Israeli officials; it’s about Democrats pandering to their extreme left base while turning their backs on one of our greatest allies,” Rep. Roy said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)