Far-Left Leader Who Still Believes In 2-State Solution Claims “Netanyahu Saved Hamas”

Far left leader and former deputy IDF chief of staff Yair Golan, who was quoted by Haaretz last year as saying that even after October 7, he still believes in a “two-state” solution, accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of effectively saving Hamas by refusing to advance an alternative governing body for the Gaza Strip.

Golan, the former leader of Meretz, who now serves as the chairman of The Democrats [Labor-Meretz merger], has repeatedly called for a civil rebellion and constantly incites against the Chareidi and Dati Leumi sectors, including once calling “settlers” in Homesh “subhuman.”

Golan told reporters that Hamas’ ability to recover in Gaza is a direct result of Netanyahu’s policies. “His refusal to introduce a governing alternative to Hamas in Gaza stemmed from his preference for [Bezalel] Smotrich and [Itamar] Ben Gvir in the coalition over the safety of the hostages and soldiers, thereby allowing Hamas to continue to control the Strip and restore its status,” Golan asserted.

While acknowledging that the IDF has inflicted severe damage on Hamas, Golan argued that Netanyahu’s failure to propose an alternative governance structure has prolonged the group’s rule.

“Hamas needs to be eliminated – not saved,” he said. “Victory over Hamas will not be achieved solely through military force – it requires a complementary, determined, and strategic move in the regional arena. As long as Hamas remains the sole governmental address in Gaza, any achievement on the battlefield will be temporary, and a future military campaign is only a matter of time.”

Golan also welcomed the appointment of Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir as the next IDF chief of staff. However, he warned that Zamir will face dual challenges: rehabilitating the armed forces and resisting what he described as a “corrupt and corrupting political echelon” that has prioritized political interests over national security.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)