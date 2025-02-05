UTTER INSANITY: Rep. Ilhan Omar Doubles Down on Anti-American Agenda – Now Aiding Illegal Immigrants! [VIDEO]

In a brazen display of contempt for American laws, Rep. Ilhan Omar is actively aiding illegal Somali immigrants in evading deportation. She has been hosting workshops in Minneapolis, instructing these individuals on how to defy Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Omar advises them to refuse cooperation if approached by ICE, effectively promoting lawlessness.

This is not the first time Omar has shown disdain for American values. She infamously referred to the 9/11 attacks as “some people did something,” trivializing a national tragedy.

Her pattern of anti-Semitic remarks, including comparing the U.S. and Israel to terrorist organizations, has drawn widespread condemnation.

Rep. Brandon Gill on Tuesday called for the deportation of Omar, who became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1995, to her birth country of Somalia.

“America would be a better place if @IlhanMN were deported back to Somalia,” Gill wrote Tuesday on X. Just 30 minutes later, he doubled down, writing, “We should have never let Ilhan Omar into our country.”

Gill’s remarks came in response to the video clip of Omar discussing what Somali nationals—including undocumented individuals or those with expired documentation—should do if confronted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

A spokesperson for Gill noted that Omar’s actions raise questions about where her loyalties lie—with the American people or with undocumented Somali immigrants. “It is disgraceful for a sitting Congresswoman and U.S. citizen to facilitate the invasion of our country by illegal alien Somalis,” the statement read.