SYMBOLIC: Netanyahu Gifted Trump A Golden Pager; What Did Trump Give Him?

The historic meeting between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, during which Trump advocated for the deportation of Palestinians from Gaza and the US takeover of the Strip, was a tremendous success for Netanyahu.

Trump praised Netanyahu, who in turn showered compliments on the President. Israeli politicians responded with jubilation to reports about the meeting, with one political source saying that “the very successful visit exceeded all our expectations and dreams.”

Following the meeting, Netanyahu signed the guest book in the Roosevelt Room and then gifted Trump a golden pager along with a regular pager, Channel 12 News reported.

Trump responded: “It was a tremendous operation!”

Trump gave Netanyahu a photo of the two of them at the meeting, dedicating it to: “Bibi, a great leader.”

A political source in the Prime Minister’s delegation reported that President Trump, who built an entire campaign against the ‘deep state’ in the U.S., spoke in the meeting against the ‘deep state’ in Israel and the “absurdity,” in his words, of dragging the Prime Minister three times a week to court while he is managing a war that is changing the face of the Middle East.

The Prime Minister’s visit to the president at the White House lasted five hours and included a festive dinner at the White House, “which lasted about two hours and was very friendly, warm, and relaxed.”

Before the meeting on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the press that Trump’s invitation to Netanyahu to be the first foreign leader to visit the White House during his second term demonstrates that the President “will continue to stand strongly with Israel and that he is wholeheartedly committed to ensuring all of the hostages return home.”

