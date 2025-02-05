DOGE DIGS INTO MEDICARE: Elon Musk’s Team Begins Looking Into $1.5 Trillion Budget

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has officially begun its deep dive into the bloated bureaucracy of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), aiming to root out waste, fraud, and inefficiency within one of the most expensive government programs in American history.

DOGE representatives have been working on-site at CMS, gaining access to key payment and contracting systems to scrutinize spending patterns and operational design. Sources familiar with the matter confirm that Musk’s team is conducting a top-to-bottom audit of CMS’s $1.5 trillion budget, which accounts for 22% of all federal spending in fiscal year 2024. With Medicare and Medicaid historically plagued by wasteful spending and fraud, this move is seen as a major step toward responsible governance and taxpayer accountability.

Since the start of President Trump’s second term, Musk’s efficiency experts have wasted no time asserting control over entrenched, bloated bureaucracies across the federal government, including the Treasury Department and USAID. Their goal? To cut reckless spending, expose corruption, and ensure that taxpayer dollars actually benefit hardworking Americans.

At CMS, Musk’s team is carefully examining contracting systems like CALM (CMS Acquisition Lifecycle Management) to understand where money is flowing and how decades of Washington insider deals have allowed unchecked spending to continue. Despite fearmongering from bureaucrats who resist accountability, DOGE’s work remains focused on transparency and efficiency—not political games.

Despite left-wing media hysteria, sources confirm that DOGE representatives do not have access to personal health records of Medicare or Medicaid enrollees and have only “read-only” access to key financial systems, ensuring no unauthorized changes can be made. These measures debunk false claims that Musk’s team is overreaching into sensitive healthcare data.

Meanwhile, career bureaucrats at CMS—many of whom have been entrenched in the agency for decades—are reportedly unsettled by the level of scrutiny being applied to their operations. For too long, government insiders have rubber-stamped massive budgets with little accountability. Musk’s reforms mark the first serious effort in years to demand fiscal responsibility from one of the largest government programs.

President Trump has nominated Dr. Mehmet Oz, the well-known physician and former television host, to lead CMS, but his confirmation is still pending Senate approval. Several of his top officials have already begun working within the agency, laying the groundwork for much-needed reforms. Under Dr. Oz’s leadership, Americans can expect a CMS that prioritizes patient care over government waste.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)