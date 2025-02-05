NEW ERA AT DOJ: AG Bondi Immediately Ends DEI, Targets Sanctuary Cities, And Pursues Hamas Terrorists

Attorney General Pam Bondi wasted no time in launching sweeping reforms at the Department of Justice (DOJ), issuing a series of bold directives aimed at restoring law and order, eliminating political bias, and cracking down on violent crime and illegal immigration.

Bondi, confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday and sworn in on Wednesday, is expected to usher in a dramatic shift in the DOJ’s priorities, focusing on death penalty enforcement, cartel dismantlement, and reversing progressive-era policies that she argues have weakened America’s justice system.

Among Bondi’s first actions was the creation of the “Weaponization Working Group,” tasked with investigating politically motivated prosecutions and government overreach. The group will focus on cases involving former Special Counsel Jack Smith, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, all of whom have aggressively pursued legal action against President Donald Trump.

Additionally, the working group will review cases involving January 6 prosecutions, the FBI’s surveillance of Catholic Americans, and DOJ investigations into parents protesting at school board meetings. Bondi emphasized that DOJ attorneys must enforce the law impartially and warned that anyone refusing to defend Trump administration policies will face disciplinary action or termination.

Bondi immediately reversed the federal execution moratorium imposed during the Biden administration, directing DOJ prosecutors to seek the death penalty where appropriate, especially in violent drug trafficking cases.

Her directive also orders a re-evaluation of past cases where capital punishment was not pursued, signaling a potential reversal of Biden’s 2024 decision to commute the sentences of 37 federal death row inmates. Former President Donald Trump had condemned those commutations, calling the released individuals “the most vile and sadistic rapists, child molesters, and murderers.”

To address transnational crime, Bondi has partnered with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to dismantle drug cartels and human trafficking networks. Under her leadership, the DOJ will prioritize high-level cartel operatives rather than low-level offenders to maximize impact.

She has expanded Joint Task Force Vulcan, originally created to combat MS-13, to now target Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang recently designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

Additionally, Bondi has directed DOJ officials to pursue legislative reforms targeting fentanyl pill production and add Xylazine, a dangerous new synthetic drug, to the Controlled Substances Act.

Bondi halted all federal funding to sanctuary cities, ordering a full review of federal grants to NGOs that provide aid to illegal immigrants. The DOJ will now prosecute jurisdictions that obstruct federal immigration enforcement and identify funding agreements that enable illegal immigration.

In response to the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks in Israel, Bondi established a Joint Task Force to pursue criminal charges against Hamas operatives and seek international arrests and extraditions of its leadership. The FBI has been ordered to dedicate top counterterrorism personnel to the task force, ensuring swift action against terrorist groups and antisemitism in the U.S.

As part of her justice system overhaul, Bondi ordered the termination of all Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs within the DOJ by March 15. She also removed all DEI-related training requirements and reinstated merit-based hiring and promotion policies.

Additionally, Bondi will work with the Department of Education to ensure that federal grants only support schools that practice fair, race-neutral admissions policies, signaling a major shift away from affirmative action programs.

During her Senate confirmation hearings, Bondi vowed to end partisanship at the DOJ, declaring: “Politics has to be taken out of this system. America will have one tier of justice for all.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)