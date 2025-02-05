WATCH FULL INTERVIEW: Netanyahu Tells Hannity “This Is The First Good Idea That I’ve Heard”

A day after President Donald Trump called to “permanently” relocate all Palestinians outside of the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu endorses a scaled-back version of the proposal, calling it “remarkable.”

“This is the first good idea that I’ve heard,” Netanyahu says in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity. “It’s a remarkable idea. And I think it should be examined, pursued, and done because I think it will create a different future for everyone.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)