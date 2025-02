Thousands attended the Chasunah for an Einikle of the Vishnitzer Rebbe on Wednesday night.

The Chasunah was held at the main Vishnitz Bais Hemdrash in Bnei Brak.

The Rebbe is in need of Tefillos as he is suffering from a terrible illness, and came to the Chasunah directly from a short stay in the hospital. His name for Tehillim is Yisroel ben Leah Esther.