Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Returned Hostage’s Mother: “Only The Chareidim Know All The Names Of The Hostages & Their Mothers”

A man looks at photographs on a wall of hostages who were abducted during the Oct. 7, unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel, in Jerusalem, Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Meirav Leshem-Gonen, the mother of Romi Gonen, who returned home about two and a half weeks ago after 471 days in Hamas captivity, said that Romi has kept Shabbos since her return.

In an interview with Kol Berama, Meirav said: “Romi is strong in a way that’s hard to explain. There’s something powerful and connecting in Judaism, especially mutual responsibility, and that’s what kept them going – that people cared about and worried about them.”

Meirav shared that Romi has kept two Shabbatot since her return, and that she and her friend found a way to daven in captivity. “In captivity, the difference between the terrorists and Jewish solidarity, which is the secret of our existence, is very strong,” she said.

Meirav, who became close to the families of Gedolei Yisrael while her daughter was in captivity, said that she wasn’t familiar with the Chareidi community before October 7. “I got to know entire sectors that I didn’t know beforehand and to understand that diversity is part of our power. I feel that we’re on the right path, that Am Yisrael is strong.”

She shared that it was touching to go to Bnei Brak on Purim and discover that the residents daven three times a day for the hostages. “It’s the only community that knows the names of all the hostages and their mothers because they daven for them,” she said. “There are also pashkivilim [posters] on the streets saying not to celebrate outside because there’s a war. This is part of our shared fate as a people.”

Meirav told Ynet on Tuesday that Romi suffered excruciating pain in Gaza after being shot on October 7 and is now facing complex surgery and a long rehabilitation. Her captors did not provide any painkillers and instead stood and laughed at her suffering.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TRAGEDY IN GAZA: 2 IDF Soldiers Killed After Crane Collapses Due To Fierce Winds, 8 Injured

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW: Netanyahu Tells Hannity “This Is The First Good Idea That I’ve Heard”

NEW ERA AT DOJ: AG Bondi Immediately Ends DEI, Targets Sanctuary Cities, And Pursues Hamas Terrorists

82% Of Palestinians Freed In First Ceasefire Have Returned To Terrorism; 1 In 4 Already Killed Or Re-Arrested

SHALOM BAYIS CRISIS: Frum Divorce Rates Skyrocketed Across Eretz Yisroel In 2024

WATCH: Liberal Rep Al Green To File Impeachment Against Trump Over Gaza Plans

Israel’s Otzma Yehudit Party Pushes Plan to Pay Gazans to Leave Amid Trump’s Relocation Push

Secular Israeli Reporter: “I’ve Never Davened For Anyone’s Welfare As Much As I Daven For Trump”

DOGE DIGS INTO MEDICARE: Elon Musk’s Team Begins Looking Into $1.5 Trillion Budget

MASSIVE SCANDAL BREWING: Politico’s Payroll Debacle Fuels Concerns They Are Getting Money From USAID!

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network