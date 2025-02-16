WATCH: Is It Mutar To Post On WhatsApp To Purchase By Non-Jewish Stores Who Are Cheaper

With the cost of eggs and other essential household items soaring, many on social media have suggested shopping at non-Jewish stores for better prices. This led to a halachic question posed to Rabbi Veiner of the well known Kav Halacha: “Am I allowed to post on my (Whatsapp) status about non-Jewish stores that offer better pricing than Jewish stores?”

Rabbi Veiner’s response was clear and spoke for itself. Watch the attached video below.

Meanwhile, some on social media claim to have consulted “multiple” rabbonim who supposedly ruled otherwise. Yet, despite these claims, not a single Rav has been named on these platforms.

YWN has no opinion on this matter, as we are neither Poskim nor Rabbonim. We also do not call for boycotting Batei Dinim, run by prominent Dayanim.

