WATCH: Is It Mutar To Post On WhatsApp To Purchase By Non-Jewish Stores Who Are Cheaper

With the cost of eggs and other essential household items soaring, many on social media have suggested shopping at non-Jewish stores for better prices. This led to a halachic question posed to Rabbi Veiner of the well known Kav Halacha: “Am I allowed to post on my (Whatsapp) status about non-Jewish stores that offer better pricing than Jewish stores?”
Rabbi Veiner’s response was clear and spoke for itself. Watch the attached video below.
Meanwhile, some on social media claim to have consulted “multiple” rabbonim who supposedly ruled otherwise. Yet, despite these claims, not a single Rav has been named on these platforms.
YWN has no opinion on this matter, as we are neither Poskim nor Rabbonim. We also do not call for boycotting Batei Dinim, run by prominent Dayanim.
It sounded like he was discussing whether one can say that a certain store is overcharging. What if one just posts where certain stores sell for cheap, not naming any other stores?
I only heard him discussing “talking lashon horah and saying they’re overcharging”. The question was an audio and he did not repeat the question. Was he actually saying that one cannot say that i.e. Costco has eggs for cheaper WITHOUT saying the Jewish store is “overcharging” or otherwise speaking lashon horah about them? Idk but I did not hear the answer here. I’d be very careful either way and ask a Rov. People who do things based off of Whatsapp posts, especially anonymous posts, are plain silly.
Eggs, למשל, are a huge fortune today. May I not say that Walmart or Costco, known retail giants, or even Bingo, have eggs for half price? Would that be אסור too?
The answer doesn’t really address the question. The question written above was not regarding staying away from a specific Jewish store because they were overcharging. The question was whether to broadcast on WhatsApp status that certain non Jewish stores have staples for less. With prices as high as they are, it’s not always possible financially to shop at jewish stores, and this information might have a toeles to the public. I’m certainly not saying that I know the answer to the question, but the Rov’s answer seems to be addressing a different question entirely.
This video isn’t relevant
Most people shop in more than one store
Anyone who shops in one store is buying the items there regardless what is posted on a whatsapp group
Noone is saying that one store is ripping off its customers
Most big retail stores are able to lower the prices of items that the regular jewish stores cant
So the video didn’t answer the question