Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

TODAY – What’s Closed on Presidents Day


Many Americans enjoy a day off on the third Monday of February every year. That’s because it’s Presidents’ Day, officially named Washington’s Birthday in honor of America’s first president, George Washington (his actual birthday is February 22).

The federal holiday has broadened to commemorate President Abraham Lincoln, who was born on February 12.

Presidents’ Day is also marked by discounts and sales at a variety of different retailers.

Here’s what’s open and closed on the holiday in 2025.

– Post Offices & Mail Service – No regular U.S. mail delivery, and post offices will be closed.
– Banks – Most banks will be closed, as it is a federal holiday observed by the Federal Reserve.
– Stock Market – The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will not operate.
– Government Offices – Courthouses, the Department of Motor Vehicles, and most public offices will be closed.
– Schools & Libraries – Public schools and libraries will not be open.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Police Confiscate Palestinian Flags in Mea Shearim, Locals Throw Eggs During Operation [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Hamas “Fattened Up” Ofer Calderon With Rotten Food Before His Release

Hezbollah Fired 5 Drones At Israel, IDF Hid It From The Public

IDF Eliminates Hamas Leader In Lebanon Who Planned Attacks Against Jews Abroad

500 Days: The Rosh Yeshivah Cries With The Hostages’ Families

500 DAYS IN HELL: 73 Hostages, Alive & Dead, Remain In Captivity

Historic Petition Drive Launches to Revolutionize Kosher Financing for the Frum Community

WATCH: Trump on Hostage Deal: “You Do Whatever You Want”

MAILBAG: Why Is Mental Health Treated As A Privilege, Not A Right?

WATCH: Is It Mutar To Post On WhatsApp To Purchase By Non-Jewish Stores Who Are Cheaper

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network