TODAY – What’s Closed on Presidents Day

Many Americans enjoy a day off on the third Monday of February every year. That’s because it’s Presidents’ Day, officially named Washington’s Birthday in honor of America’s first president, George Washington (his actual birthday is February 22).

The federal holiday has broadened to commemorate President Abraham Lincoln, who was born on February 12.

Presidents’ Day is also marked by discounts and sales at a variety of different retailers.

Here’s what’s open and closed on the holiday in 2025.

– Post Offices & Mail Service – No regular U.S. mail delivery, and post offices will be closed.

– Banks – Most banks will be closed, as it is a federal holiday observed by the Federal Reserve.

– Stock Market – The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will not operate.

– Government Offices – Courthouses, the Department of Motor Vehicles, and most public offices will be closed.

– Schools & Libraries – Public schools and libraries will not be open.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)