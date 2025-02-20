Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Man Pleads Guilty To Terrorizing Jewish Hospitals In Queens And Long Island With Bomb Threats


An Oregon man has pleaded guilty to making bomb threats against Jewish hospitals and care centers in Queens and Long Island, bringing closure to a case that rattled the New York Jewish community for years.

Domagoj Patkovic, 31, admitted in federal court on Wednesday to placing at least six separate calls beginning in May 2021, in which he issued violent threats, including threats to detonate explosive devices, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

His hoax bomb threat in September 2021 led to a partial evacuation and lockdown of a Long Island hospital, wasting emergency resources and heightening fears among staff and patients. No explosives were ever found at any of the targeted locations.

U.S. Attorney John Durham condemned Patkovic’s actions, saying: “He intentionally targeted Jewish hospitals and care centers, needlessly endangering patients and staff and diverting critical law enforcement resources from their core mission of keeping our community safe.”

Originally facing up to 155 years in prison, Patkovic now faces a maximum sentence of 15 years following his plea deal.

Despite the clear targeting of Jewish institutions, Patkovic was not charged with a hate crime—a decision that has left Jewish leaders frustrated.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MASSIVE TERROR ATTACK FAILS: Multiple Empty Buses Explode In Bat Yam; Devices Located; Manhunt For Suspect [VIDEOS]

Vladimir Putin Meets Russian Chief Rabbi, Sends Best Wishes To Released Russian-Israeli Hostage [VIDEO]

WHEN WORDS FAIL: How To Process The Devastating Murder Of The Bibas Family Hy”d | Rabbi Dr. Dovid Fox

H’YD: After 503 Days Of Torment, Oded Lifshitz, H’yd, Is Identified

MOVING VIDEO: “Abba Survived Captivity In The Zechus Of Shema Yisrael & Brachos”

UN Rights Chief: Display of Bodies in Gaza is “Abhorrent” and Violates International Law

DEAL WITH THE DEVIL: “Deported” Freed Archterrorist Is Guest At Depraved Gazan Ceremony

DARKNESS VS. LIGHT: Israelis Stand In Pouring Rain To Salute Kedoshim

4 Kedoshim Arrive In Israel After Depraved Hamas Ceremony In Khan Younis

NETANYAHU: “Tomorrow Will Be A Difficult Day”; Bodies Of Bibas Children To Be Released

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network