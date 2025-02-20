Man Pleads Guilty To Terrorizing Jewish Hospitals In Queens And Long Island With Bomb Threats

An Oregon man has pleaded guilty to making bomb threats against Jewish hospitals and care centers in Queens and Long Island, bringing closure to a case that rattled the New York Jewish community for years.

Domagoj Patkovic, 31, admitted in federal court on Wednesday to placing at least six separate calls beginning in May 2021, in which he issued violent threats, including threats to detonate explosive devices, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

His hoax bomb threat in September 2021 led to a partial evacuation and lockdown of a Long Island hospital, wasting emergency resources and heightening fears among staff and patients. No explosives were ever found at any of the targeted locations.

U.S. Attorney John Durham condemned Patkovic’s actions, saying: “He intentionally targeted Jewish hospitals and care centers, needlessly endangering patients and staff and diverting critical law enforcement resources from their core mission of keeping our community safe.”

Originally facing up to 155 years in prison, Patkovic now faces a maximum sentence of 15 years following his plea deal.

Despite the clear targeting of Jewish institutions, Patkovic was not charged with a hate crime—a decision that has left Jewish leaders frustrated.

