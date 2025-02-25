DEAL REACHED: Bodies Of 4 Hostages To Be Released Without Despicable ‘Ceremony’

Hamas has agreed to return the bodies of four Israeli hostages overnight Wednesday, a day earlier than planned, without a disgusting ceremony, an Israeli official confirmed.

In exchange, Israel will begin the gradual release of Palestinian prisoners whose release was delayed Shabbos due to political decisions.

Hamas announced that the deal includes the release of additional Palestinian women and minors. The agreement follows tensions over a “mistaken” body transfer of Shiri Bibas HY’D and public outrage over Hamas’s treatment of freed hostages.

