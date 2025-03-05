MAILBAG: When Did Chesed Become a Business? Stop Selling Tzedakah to Our Children!

Take a good, hard look at the images in front of you. Not at the prizes—the dirt bikes, electric go-karts, and “trip of a lifetime” vacations—but at the message behind them. We have commercialized chesed. We have twisted tzedakah into a transaction. We are teaching our children that the only reason to help others is if there’s something in it for them.
What happened to Yidden being gomlei chasadim—doing kindness for its own sake? What happened to the values we are supposed to instill in our children—that we give and help raise funds for tzedakah because we care, not because we expect to be rewarded? When did we decide that a child will only collect money if we bribe them with extravagant prizes?
It’s no longer about giving to those in need. It’s about winning. And what happens when there’s no incentive? What happens when a child is asked to help someone but isn’t offered a reward? Brochures like these make the answer is terrifyingly clear: They won’t do it.
The organization running this glorified sweepstakes—Mishkan Yosef—who are they? What do they actually do? I asked around, and no one seems to know. The only thing we can say for sure? They are in the business of incentivizing kids to raise money for them.
They are not alone in this. We have entered an era where tzedakah is packaged like a game show. Give enough money, and you get a bigger prize. Raise more funds, and you might win an electric ATV. Work extra hard, and you could be flying off to Eretz Yisroel in luxury.
We have taken something that should be pure and noble and turned it into a competition for material gain.
The results are threefold:
1. A child will collect for an organization they don’t even know, rather than one that actually means something to them.
2. They will knock on doors, not to help, but to win.
3. They will stop caring about tzedakah the second the prize catalog disappears.
We are raising a generation that won’t understand why we give. Instead of feeling the responsibility of kol Yisroel areivim zeh lazeh, they will associate giving with personal gain.
If a child has never been taught the joy of giving without an incentive, how will they learn to be adults who give out of love, compassion, and responsibility? How will they ever truly understand what it means to care for another Jew, simply because they are a Jew?
This is not chinuch. This is not tzedakah. This is a corruption of the very foundation of our values.
I challenge every school, every organization, and every parent to take a step back and ask: What are we teaching our children? Are we showing them that chesed is a way of life—or are we training them to be fundraising mercenaries?
We need to stop dangling prizes in front of our children and start teaching them the beauty of giving. We need to remind them that helping others is the reward—not the grand prize at the end of a contest.
Because if we don’t change course soon, we won’t just be losing a generation of gomlei chasadim. We will be raising a generation that never knew what it meant to give in the first place.
Signed,
Yerachmiel R.
The views expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.
12 Responses
Yerachmiel – thanks for the important letter.
I want to comment, to add to it, however, that this issue is not limited to children. There are many adults, especially in certain groups, who make a living from “Chesed”. They go around collecting money, as if they are volunteers for a cause, when actually they are employees, or owner/operators, and take a nice cut (hopefully not more than that either) of what they take in. They also should be put under scrutiny.
We need to create a vaad that oversees each organizations finances and keeps it within certain guidelines. Is this another business opportunity for someone?
Haha,
Since all these org’s need to cover thier costs to post on YWN. You are part of the scheme!
This is barely a start to issues. We need a hechsher on the yeshivas. just because someone has a title or the appearance of such a holy Rosh yeshiva does not mean its ok to send your child there, nor does it mean that he should be a Rosh yeshiva. We need a hechsher and a vaad that they listen or they are removed from their position even if it is their school. or there should be a kol koreh!!
Can we please confine these rants to the coffee room
I have never posted a comment here before.
I got this in the Circle Magazine this past Shabbos, and I saw my kids drooling over this thing. I was so repulsed that I actually took this thing and sent it to one of the leading Gedolim in the United States. I should send my letter to be posted as a mailbag. So this letter writer is not alone. I was just as sickened.
this isnt the only tzedakah that does this. it’s disgusting. but the entire purim tzedakah thing has turned into a disgusting debacle, with my 12 year old nephews harassing me 4 weeks before purim during yeshiva hours from call banks they have set up.
Even 40 years ago there were prizes given out, yes much smaller. The issue is we are living in a materialism world and the yeshivas (both boys and girls) have done nothing to explain money or budgets. Most girls school do not want to talk about budgets as then most will not want to marry a learning boy.
Why don’t we discuss how they have turned our yeshivs Bochrim into a bunch of sleazy fundraisers? How about the Yeshivos having the Bochrim make phone calls for 3 weeks before Purim during Seder?
I never signed up my Bochrim for this. I pay fuill tuition to my sons Yeshiva, to give him Chinuch. You want him collecting on Purim for boys in the yeshiva that can’t afford to buy shoes or suits for Pesach or a TAT for Bochrim who can’t aafford their own Chasunos? 10000%! That is what Chinuch is. We all collected on Purim for things.
But this level?! 1 million dollar funds that 60 bochrim are working on for 4 weeks?
Enough is enough.
25 Years ago there were also prizes and I collected cause there was a prize – a very cheap prize but nevertheless I collected for the prize. Stop insinuating that kids used to collect for chesed and these prizes are changing the landscape. Not sure why you chose the prizes as opposed to the chinese Auctions? – fact is people collect and give for incentives and they give and get a lot more as opposed to no incentive. Ask organizations that ran campaigns without an incentive vs. with – its the reality – incentives were always around just maybe on a smaller scale but the “gomlei chasadim” claim is just false – nothing changed.
The real issue is Organizations spending a fortune on prizes etc. once were at it salaries, wasteful, unwarranted spending. What we need is some kind of watchdog for all these organizations and maybe they can grade them.
Yerachmiel R,
It seems you are tired of Winning. You must be a Trump supporter. You don’t have sympathy for these POOR CHILDREN get an opportunity to earn what they’re rich friends parents are getting them. This is Tzedakah in it’s self. I rich children don’t need to raise funds due to they get what they wish for. Did you reach out to the organization? They do have Rabinical endorsement listed in their booklet. They provide funds for Israeli families it states. Someone told me the prizes are donated. Now you have a choice of many Chesed organizations which one are you going to raise money for? Are you going to disrupt your routine in order to do Chesed for free.