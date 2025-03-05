NEGOTIATING WITH TERRORISTS? Trump Administration Holding Secret, High-Level Talks With Hamas

In a surprising break from longstanding U.S. policy, the Trump administration has been engaging in direct negotiations with Hamas, the terrorist organization that has held American hostages in Gaza, multiple sources have confirmed to Axios. The talks, led by U.S. presidential envoy for hostage affairs Adam Boehler, have taken place in recent weeks in Doha, Qatar. This unprecedented move represents the first time that the U.S.—which designated Hamas as a terrorist group in 1997—has engaged in direct diplomacy with the organization.

Until now, the United States has refused to negotiate directly with Hamas, relying instead on intermediaries like Qatar and Egypt. The direct engagement raises serious questions about U.S. policy toward terror groups, the implications for Israel, and what message it sends about American leverage in the region. It also highlights a growing divide between the Trump administration’s public posture—threatening Hamas with “hell to pay”—and its behind-the-scenes maneuvering to secure the release of U.S. hostages and possibly broker a broader ceasefire.

Sources familiar with the matter told Axios that while Israel was consulted about the possibility of engaging with Hamas, some Israeli officials only learned about aspects of the discussions through other channels, raising concerns over transparency and coordination between allies. The discussions have focused not only on the release of U.S. hostages but on a broader deal to free all remaining captives and negotiate a long-term truce. A parallel effort was underway with White House envoy Steve Witkoff, who had planned to meet with Qatar’s prime minister this week about ceasefire negotiations. However, he canceled the trip on Tuesday night, citing a lack of progress from Hamas. Despite weeks of talks, no agreement has been reached.

The decision to engage Hamas directly marks a stark departure from previous U.S. administrations, including Trump’s first term, when his administration took a hardline stance against the group. The move risks alienating key allies, particularly Israel, which has long opposed legitimizing Hamas through negotiations. Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who has relied heavily on Trump’s support in the war against Hamas, has not publicly commented on the U.S.-Hamas talks. The White House also declined to respond to questions about the diplomatic gamble.

There are currently 59 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza. According to the Israel Defense Forces, at least 35 are believed to be dead, while intelligence estimates that 22 remain alive. Among them are five American citizens, including 21-year-old Edan Alexander, who is believed to be alive. The 42-day ceasefire collapsed on Saturday after the parties failed to reach an agreement to extend it. Though fighting has not resumed, Israel has halted all humanitarian aid to Gaza, as it ratchets up pressure against Hamas.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)