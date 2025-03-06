Gafni & Deri: “We Achieved Historic Goal Of Incorporating Yeshivos In Base Budget”

Shas and Degel HaTorah leaders Aryeh Deri and Moshe Gafni published a joint statement on Thursday morning in a united front against Agudas Yisrael leader Yitzchak Goldknopf, who voted against the state budget despite the allocation of significant funds for yeshivos and Chareidi mosdos.

Goldknopf is opposed to approving the state budget until a law regulating the status of lomdei Torah is approved.

Deri and Gafni, who are opposed to Goldknopf’s position, explained their reasoning in their statement.

“For many years, we have stubbornly fought to remove the yeshiva budget from the ‘coalition funds’ clauses, which were a focus of ongoing incitement against Lomdei Torah – and with Siyata Dishmaya, we succeeded.”

“We welcome the historic achievement of incorporating one billion shekels from the yeshiva budget into the budget base, a move that corrects a great injustice and lends official state recognition of the value of limmud Torah. In addition, the move will ensure stability and enable the heads of mosdos to institute long-term plans.”

“At the same time, the issue of the status of bnei yeshivos is at the forefront of our minds and keeps us awake at night. Under the guidance of our Rabbanim, we are continuing to act resolutely to regulate the issue – and we will not rest until every threat is removed from lomdei Torah.”

“Among the main achievements is one billion shekels for kollelim and yeshivos – this amount will enter the budget base, compared to only 367 million shekels today. In addition, in a precedent-setting government decision – starting in 2026, the Chareidi sector’s budgets will permanently enter the budget base, and will not be under the ‘coalition agreements’ clause, which will ensure stability and long-term planning ability.”

“These are just part of a long list of achievements in many areas – the result of a stubborn struggle and full coordination of the Chareidi parties. These achievements ensure a safer future for our mosdos chinuch and all the needs of the Chareidi public.”

