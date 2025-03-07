TRAITORS: Active-Duty US Soldiers And Former Service Member Charged In Explosive Espionage Case

Two active-duty U.S. Army soldiers and a former service member have been arrested on federal charges of espionage, bribery, and theft of government property. The accused allegedly conspired to leak classified U.S. military information to individuals in China, compromising national defense in exchange for personal financial gain.

Jian Zhao and Li Tian, both stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, along with Ruoyu Duan, a former U.S. Army soldier, now face serious charges following an investigation that exposed a deliberate scheme to smuggle sensitive military intelligence out of the country. The arrests, announced by the U.S. Department of Justice, underscore an ongoing and increasing threat of foreign intelligence infiltration within the U.S. military.

Attorney General Pam Bondi condemned the accused in the strongest terms, saying, “The defendants arrested today are accused of betraying our country, actively working to weaken America’s defense capabilities and empowering our adversaries in China. They will face swift, severe, and comprehensive justice.”

The FBI and U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command revealed the depth of the conspiracy in separate indictments. According to prosecutors, Li Tian and Ruoyu Duan had been engaged in a covert operation to obtain and transmit classified U.S. Army operational data, including sensitive manuals related to military weapons systems. Tian, an active-duty Army officer, allegedly gathered technical information on Bradley and Stryker fighting vehicles and provided it to Duan in exchange for money.

Meanwhile, a separate but equally alarming indictment alleges that Jian Zhao, an Army Supply Sergeant, orchestrated a scheme to collect and smuggle classified hard drives marked “SECRET” and “TOP SECRET” to individuals in China. Zhao is accused of negotiating payments for the stolen materials and receiving at least $10,000 in illicit funds. Additionally, he allegedly attempted to sell a stolen encryption-capable military computer and classified information on the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), as well as details regarding U.S. military readiness in case of conflict with China.

Military officials and law enforcement have expressed outrage over the betrayal. Brig. Gen. Rhett R. Cox, Commanding General of Army Counterintelligence Command, warned that this case highlights the growing foreign intelligence threats facing the U.S. Army. Douglas A. Olson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Portland Field Office, described the actions of Duan and Tian as a grave violation of the military oath, stating that their betrayal has placed U.S. national security at serious risk.

W. Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle Field Office, issued a stark warning to anyone considering similar acts of treason, declaring, “These arrests should send a message to would-be spies that we and our partners have the will and the ability to find you, track you down, and hold you to account. Protecting the nation’s secrets, especially those necessary to preserve our military advantage and protect our troops, is one of the FBI’s top priorities.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)