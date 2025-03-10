Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

TEHILLIM: Skver Bus Overturns On Garden State Parkway, Dozens Injured, One Critical


A serious accident occurred on the Garden State Parkway near Exit 172, where a bus traveling from Lakewood to New Square overturned, leaving dozens injured and one victim in critical condition.

The bus was transporting bochurim and adults for a Sheva Brachos celebrating the grandchild of the Skverer Rebbe when the crash happened shortly before 8 PM. Emergency responders, including Rockland Hatzoloh and multiple agencies, arrived swiftly to find one person trapped beneath the wreckage while over 40 others managed to exit the bus, many in shock but alert.

Emergency personnel are currently treating 29 bochurim and two adults for various injuries. A critically injured patient was rushed by ambulance to a trauma center for urgent medical care.

UPDATE: The Skverer Bochur critically injured in the overturned bus was rushed to Valley Hospital in New Jersey by Rockland Hatzolah Paramedics. He is listed in extremely critical condition. His name for Tehillim is Naftali Ben Basya.

Further updates will follow as more details emerge.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MUSK CONFIRMS: Pro-Hamas Hacking Group Claims Responsibility For Massive Ongoing Cyberattack On X

IDF To Begin Sending 14,000 Draft Orders To Bnei Yeshivos This Thursday

IDF Failed To Correctly Estimate Where Hostages Were Held In Gaza

The Truth About Hostage Release Ceremonies: Hamas Paid $200 To Each Participant

Fr. Amb. Friedman: “Talking To Hamas Is Beneath US Dignity;” White House Orders Boehler To Clarify Remarks

Mark Carney To Replace Justin Trudeau As Canada’s Prime Minister After Winning Liberal Party Vote

This IDF Unit Shaped Israel’s Policy In Gaza; Why Was No Probe Carried Out After Oct. 7?

MAILBAG: The Numbers Don’t Lie – They Show Why The Gedolim’s Plan To Solve The Shidduch Crisis Is 100% Correct

Leftists Wage Scare Campaign In Attempt To Deter Netanyahu From Firing Shin Bet Chief

BROOKLYN: Brazen Burglar Hits The Hustle Wig, Escapes with $30K in Merchandise

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network