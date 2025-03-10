TEHILLIM: Skver Bus Overturns On Garden State Parkway, Dozens Injured, One Critical

A serious accident occurred on the Garden State Parkway near Exit 172, where a bus traveling from Lakewood to New Square overturned, leaving dozens injured and one victim in critical condition.

The bus was transporting bochurim and adults for a Sheva Brachos celebrating the grandchild of the Skverer Rebbe when the crash happened shortly before 8 PM. Emergency responders, including Rockland Hatzoloh and multiple agencies, arrived swiftly to find one person trapped beneath the wreckage while over 40 others managed to exit the bus, many in shock but alert.

Emergency personnel are currently treating 29 bochurim and two adults for various injuries. A critically injured patient was rushed by ambulance to a trauma center for urgent medical care.

UPDATE: The Skverer Bochur critically injured in the overturned bus was rushed to Valley Hospital in New Jersey by Rockland Hatzolah Paramedics. He is listed in extremely critical condition. His name for Tehillim is Naftali Ben Basya.

Further updates will follow as more details emerge.

