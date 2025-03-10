Reb Eli Stefansky Of World’s Largest Daf Yomi Shiur Encourages Voting For Eretz Hakodesh In WZO Elections

During Monday’s Daf Yomi shiur, Reb Eli Stefansky took a full six minutes to discuss the ongoing World Zionist Congress (WZO) elections, encouraging those whose rabbanim permit participation to vote for Eretz Hakodesh.

Rabbi Stefansky leads Mercaz Daf Yomi, which is followed by 20,000 participants daily, and used this platform to highlight the potential impact of the elections on the allocation of WZO funds. It was noted that Reform movements have historically voted in large numbers, directing funding toward initiatives that are detrimental and antagonistic to frum people in Eretz Yisroel. During the previous WZO elections, Eretz Hakodesh secured relatively significant support, resulting in the redirection of some of the WZO’s funding toward yeshivos, Keren Hashviis, and other institutions aligned with frum values.

Rabbi Stefansky referenced the previous endorsements of Rav Chaim Kanievsky zt”l and Rav Gershon Edelstein zt”l, who had stated that participation in these elections was a mitzvah. He noted that rabbanim consulted in the current election cycle have expressed similar views. However, Rabbi Stefansky also acknowledged that others, including the Satmar chasidus and a number of litvish rabbanim and roshei yeshiva, maintain a fiercely anti-Zionist stance and are opposed to participating in the election. The decision, he emphasized, should be made in accordance with one’s personal rav, but for those whose rabbanim permit participation, he encouraged voting for Eretz Hakodesh.

[Disclaimer: YWN does not take a position on this matter but is presenting the discussion for informational purposes.]