Reb Eli Stefansky Of World’s Largest Daf Yomi Shiur Encourages Voting For Eretz Hakodesh In WZO Elections

During Monday’s Daf Yomi shiur, Reb Eli Stefansky took a full six minutes to discuss the ongoing World Zionist Congress (WZO) elections, encouraging those whose rabbanim permit participation to vote for Eretz Hakodesh.
Rabbi Stefansky leads Mercaz Daf Yomi, which is followed by 20,000 participants daily, and used this platform to highlight the potential impact of the elections on the allocation of WZO funds. It was noted that Reform movements have historically voted in large numbers, directing funding toward initiatives that are detrimental and antagonistic to frum people in Eretz Yisroel. During the previous WZO elections, Eretz Hakodesh secured relatively significant support, resulting in the redirection of some of the WZO’s funding toward yeshivos, Keren Hashviis, and other institutions aligned with frum values.
Rabbi Stefansky referenced the previous endorsements of Rav Chaim Kanievsky zt”l and Rav Gershon Edelstein zt”l, who had stated that participation in these elections was a mitzvah. He noted that rabbanim consulted in the current election cycle have expressed similar views. However, Rabbi Stefansky also acknowledged that others, including the Satmar chasidus and a number of litvish rabbanim and roshei yeshiva, maintain a fiercely anti-Zionist stance and are opposed to participating in the election. The decision, he emphasized, should be made in accordance with one’s personal rav, but for those whose rabbanim permit participation, he encouraged voting for Eretz Hakodesh.
[Disclaimer: YWN does not take a position on this matter but is presenting the discussion for informational purposes.]
@BMG- For the sake of honesty, rav dov landau never said anything about eretz hakodesh or the WZO. Don’t put words into his mouth, you rashkan.
ps: i am not voting for this regardless. just making a case for honesty
The headline is extremely misleading as the article says he encouraged people to follow Das Torah. Not sure why yeshiva world posted this, any explanation???????
Rav Aharon Feldman has written a long article about the lies and deception that Eretz Hakodesh has spread in their entire campaign, and how it is definitively prohibited to vote in the WZO elections.
With much great respect for Rabbi Eli Stefansky, he has no say in the matter. He is a huge marbitz Torah, and does a phenominal job encouraging thousands of people to learn, but he is not a gadol or a daas Torah. For such sensitive and possibly dangerous klal issues, we look only to our gedolim.
@jack24 it clearly says in the article two times (not once, but twice!) that rabbi stefasnksy said to ask your own rov. you are just another hater.
yes, the ywn headline is accurate. he encouraged the voting.
the misleading one is you. now ask mechila.
@XPRESS – The Rav Aharon Feldman who met with the Israeli ZIONIST President Herzog this summer and posed for photos with him? or the Rav Aharon Feldman who joined the Reformed movement and the WZO in the Washington DC protest?
I’m so confused! Is this a Purim joke?
DT seeker
You are misinformed
Rav Feldman was not there for reasons that are consistent to his position on Zionism
See this link
I received Eretz Hakodesh’s e-mail last night and proudly voted this morning. There is a $5 registration fee. I wasn’t sure what to do before Shabbos, but this Shabbos, my Rosh Hkahal announced that our kehilla is voting for Eretz Hakodesh