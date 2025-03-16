BORO PARK: Fire Breaks Out on 55th Street, Multiple Patients Being Treated {VIDEOS & PHOTOS}

FDNY firefighters and Boro Park Hatzolah volunteers are on the scene of a fire in a fourth-floor apartment at 1522 55th Street. Multiple patients are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Boro Park Shomrim volunteers assisted in evacuating residents from the building as emergency personnel worked to contain the fire.

