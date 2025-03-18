BROOKLYN: Jewish Community Welcomes NYPD Lieutenant McLean as New Community Affairs Lieutenant

The Orthodox Jewish community, along with the broader Brooklyn South neighborhoods, is warmly welcoming NYPD Lieutenant Duran McLean as the newly assigned Community Affairs Lieutenant for Patrol Borough Brooklyn South. Lieutenant McLean brings years of experience and a deep commitment to community service to this vital role, overseeing all community affairs officers and supervisors in the borough.

Lieutenant McLean’s journey with the NYPD began in 2008 when he joined as a police officer assigned to Brooklyn Transit. He was later specially assigned to Transit District 34, serving the neighborhoods of Coney Island, Bensonhurst, Sheepshead Bay, and Midwood. His dedication and skill earned him a promotion to Sergeant in 2013, where he was assigned to the 71st Precinct covering Crown Heights.

In 2021, he was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned to the 70th Precinct, which includes Midwood and Flatbush—areas with significant Jewish populations. By 2022, he was designated as the Field Training Lieutenant, overseeing the 66, 70, and 71 Precincts. Now, in his current role, Lieutenant McLean oversees all community affairs officers and supervisors assigned to the Community Affairs Bureau, working out of the 60, 61, 62, 63, 66, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 76, 78, and Patrol Borough Brooklyn South Commands.

Community leaders and NYPD clergy liaisons have expressed overwhelming support for Lieutenant McLean’s appointment. NYPD Clergy Liaison David Heskiel said, “I’ve known Lieutenant McLean for a few years and I’ve seen him in action. He has a very strong work ethic, and he’s extremely community-oriented. We’re fortunate to have him in Brooklyn South, and I look forward to more great things to come.”

NYPD Deputy Chief Richie Taylor echoed this sentiment, stating, “I’ve known Lieutenant Duran McLean for many years and he has an exemplary reputation. I’m proud to have Lieutenant McLean on our community affairs team in Brooklyn South, and I know he’ll work hard on behalf of the community every day.”

NYPD Clergy Liaison Avrumi Brown added, “I’ve been working with the NYPD for decades, and it’s always a pleasure to work with Lieutenant McLean. He is a consummate professional, a great friend, and I look forward to accomplishing many more great things together with him.”

NYPD Clergy Liaison Rafi Treitel welcomed Lieutenant McLean’s return to the borough, saying, “On behalf of the community, we welcome Lieutenant McLean’s return to the Boro. It has been a pleasure working with him in the past, and we look forward to it once again.”

NYPD Clergy Liaison Rev. Dr. Terry Lee offered high praise, noting, “Lieutenant McLean to me is an unsung hero. He goes above and beyond the call of duty. He is like a star who shines in the middle of the day. Thank you, NYPD, for assigning him to this important position.”

Lieutenant McLean’s appointment has been met with enthusiasm across Brooklyn South’s diverse communities, including the Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods that rely on strong NYPD partnerships. On behalf of the entire community, we extend a heartfelt welcome to Lieutenant Duran McLean as our new Community Affairs Lieutenant. We thank the NYPD for assigning such a dedicated officer as a tremendous resource and look forward to working closely with him and his team to ensure the safety and well-being of Brooklyn South’s residents.

