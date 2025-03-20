BROOKLYN: A Night of Musical Majesty: Chazzanus & Classics Returns!

This coming Sunday, March 23, 2025, the world of chazzanus and classical music will collide in a breathtaking display of vocal mastery and orchestral brilliance. Chazzanus & Classics 2, presented by famed producer Yochi Briskman, promises an unforgettable evening at the iconic Oceana Theater in Brooklyn, NY.

Headlining this extraordinary event is the renowned Nissim Saal, joined by the powerful voices of Yecheskel Brecher and Yitzhak Zelman. As a special treat, the evening will feature the electrifying Zanvil, whose voice has captivated audiences worldwide.

Elevating the experience is a 50-piece symphony orchestra, conducted by the legendary Ofir Sobol, ensuring a majestic musical backdrop to every note.

Beyond the music, this evening holds a greater purpose—benefiting the selfless work of Misaskim and its Yedid division, organizations dedicated to providing comfort and support in times of need.

Don’t miss this one-night-only spectacle! Secure your seats now at chazzanus.com and be part of a night where music meets meaning.