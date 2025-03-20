Agudath Israel of America’s New Jersey Office Hosts Annual Legislative Dinner In Bell Works

Monday night, Agudath Israel of America’s New Jersey Office hosted a legislative dinner at Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey. The event brought together over 250 elected officials and the communities they represent, providing both with a unique opportunity to meet face to face.

Shlomo Schorr, who serves as Director of Legislative Affairs for Agudath Israel of America’s New Jersey office, opened the evening by speaking about the crucial work Agudath Israel does in New Jersey saying, “Whether it is our advocacy at the Statehouse, fighting discriminatory laws on the local level, or through our social service programs such as Yahalom and Zahav, we rely on the working relationships with all of you to ensure that religious rights are protected, nonpublic school students receive equitable support, and vital resources are available to all those in need, allowing us to have a tremendous impact around the state.”

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin was presented with the Humanitarian Award for his crucial role in ensuring that children who attend nonpublic school are included in New Jersey’s expansion of the free school lunch program. “His leadership on this issue reflects a deep sense of responsibility and compassion for all New Jersey students, regardless of where they receive their education,” Schorr said. “We are fortunate to have a leader like Speaker Craig Coughlin—a leader who fights for working families, who uplifts our seniors, and who understands the needs of all communities, including our own. His vision, compassion, and dedication continue to shape a stronger, fairer New Jersey for all of us.”

Speaker Coughlin spoke about working with Agudath Israel and New Jersey’s Orthodox Jewish community for the benefit of the entire state saying, “I am proud to be able to work together with Agudath Israel to build a New Jersey where every child and every family and every community has an opportunity to succeed.”

Lakewood Township Committeeman Meir Lichtenstein was presented with the Community Service Award in recognition of the work he does on behalf of the Lakewood community. He was introduced by Assemblyman Avi Schnall who spoke about how Committeeman Lichtenstein embodies the many aspects of a community servant, from serving as an elected official to being a member of Hatzalah of Central Jersey, stating “Every time someone in the community has an issue no matter how big or small, whether it is about busing for the entire Lakewood or a stop sign, it goes to Committeeman Lichtenstein’s door… And he knows how much his community relies on him and therefore he continues to serve them.”

Committeeman Lichtenstein spoke about his appreciation for the Agudah saying, “Agudath Israel has brought forth the combination of the clear minds of our Rabbis together with laymen.”

The Community Leadership Award was given to Mr. Moshe Feuer, President, Kehilla of Raritan Valley for his tireless work on behalf of the Orthodox Jewish community across the state.

Elected officials that joined include Congressman Josh Gottheimer, Assemblywoman Melinda Kane, Assemblyman Michael Venezia, Edison Mayor Sam Joshi, Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Lakewood Committeewoman Debra Fuentes, Lakewood Committeeman Menashe Miller, Jackson Councilman Mordy Burnstein, Edison Councilman Asaf Shmuel, and Ocean County Democratic Chairman Wyatt Earp.