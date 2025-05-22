Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

“You Are Served!”: Woman Spits on Top D.C. Prosecutor in Shocking On-Camera Outburst

FILE - Ed Martin speaks at an event hosted by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., at the Capitol in Washington, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

A woman accused of spitting on the top federal prosecutor for the nation’s capital was arrested Thursday on a federal assault charge, court records show.

Then-acting U.S. Attorney Ed Martin Jr. was being interviewed on video by a Newsmax reporter on a sidewalk outside his office on May 8 when Emily Gabriella Sommer approached him and spit on his left shoulder, a deputy U.S. Marshal’s affidavit says.

Video captured Sommer swearing at Martin, calling him “a disgusting man” and yelling, “My name is Emily Gabriella Sommer, and you are served,” before walking away, the affidavit says.

The encounter occurred on the same day that President Donald Trump pulled Martin’s nomination to remain U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia on a more permanent basis.

Former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro replaced Martin, who faced bipartisan opposition in the Senate after a turbulent stint in the nation’s largest U.S. Attorney’s office. A key Republican senator said he could not support Martin for the job due to his defense of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol more than four years ago. Martin roiled the office with a series of unorthodox moves, such as firing and demoting subordinates who worked on politically sensitive cases.

Sommer later took credit for the spitting incident in a message replying to a social media post by Martin, according to the deputy.

Sommer was arrested in Washington, D.C., on a complaint charging her with assaulting, resisting or impeding a government official. Online court records don’t list an attorney for her.

Pirro’s name — not Martin’s — is on the signature block for a court filing in Sommer’s case.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Defying Attorney-General, Netanyahu Appoints New Shin Bet Chief

WATCH: Netanyahu On D.C. Shooting “Free Palestine Is The New Heil Hitler”

WATCH: Chicago Mayor Calls Trump a “Monster,” Despite Having Lowest Approval Rating in U.S. History

TEHILLIM: HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky Shlit”a Re-Admitted To Hospital After Feeling Unwell

Gedolei Eretz Yisroel Set To Arrive In The U.S. On June 15 In Support Of Keren Olam Hatorah

“Little Gaza:” This Is How Israel Plans To Cleanse Gaza Of Terrorists

President Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Clears House in Major GOP Victory

D.C. Terrorist Was A Radical Far-Leftist, Donated Money To Joe Biden

Ministers Blame Golan For D.C. Attack: “Their Blood Is On Your Hands”

PM Boosts Security At Israeli Embassies: “Blood Libels Against Israel Result In Blood,” He Says

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network