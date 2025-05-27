Orthodox Jewish Man Ambushed in Violent Carjacking Attempt Behind Baltimore Condo

An Orthodox Jewish man was violently attacked on Motzei Shabbos behind a condominium complex in North Baltimore, in what officials are investigating as an attempted carjacking.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Park Towers West. According to Baltimore City Councilman Yitzy Schleifer, two masked individuals ambushed the 62-year-old victim as he walked through the lot.

“They just came up and punched him in the face,” said Schleifer, who was notified shortly after the attack and helped coordinate a police response.

The assailants reportedly knocked the Jewish man to the ground and began striking him repeatedly. The victim ultimately drew a legally registered firearm, at which point the suspects fled. Schleifer said they initially ran off but circled back as the victim approached his car, continuing their aggression.

“One of the suspects attempted to start the victim’s vehicle but was unsuccessful. As the suspects tried to assault him again, the victim drew his firearm and pointed it at them. The suspects then fled the scene on foot,” said a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department. Authorities believe the attackers may be juveniles.

Emergency responders treated the Jewish man on scene for minor injuries.

The incident is being investigated as an attempted carjacking. Councilman Schleifer noted a concerning uptick in vehicle-related crimes in the area. Just two months ago, several car break-ins were reported in the same lot, and police radio transmissions described suspects seen breaking into vehicles while wearing hoodies, masks, and light-colored jeans.

On Sunday night, just miles from the scene of the previous night’s attack, another vehicle theft attempt occurred. “Someone attempted to steal his vehicle and damaged the driver’s side lock,” a dispatcher reported.

The area has seen several similar incidents in recent months. In November, FOX45 reported a string of carjackings in the neighborhood targeting elderly residents, including a brutal attack that left one woman bloodied and unconscious in a parking lot.

“What we’re seeing is that carjackings are up over 20% this month compared to this time last year,” said Schleifer. “It’s very troubling to see the numbers skyrocketing.”

In addition to the rise in violent crime, Schleifer expressed concern over a national increase in antisemitic incidents. While the motive in this specific attack remains unclear, he said the Jewish community is feeling increasingly uneasy.

“What we see is that people feel emboldened to be committing these kinds of violent acts and attacks against Jewish people, and that needs to stop,” he said.

Schleifer criticized city leadership for failing to strongly condemn antisemitism, referencing a resolution in support of Israel that failed to pass last year.

